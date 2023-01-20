FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day for today as soaking rains hammer the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Steady showers will be falling across the Midlands for most of the day with times of moderate to heavy rain which could lead to some localized flooding throughout the region.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- SUNDAY for all-day soaking rain

Sunday will feature persist rounds of rain which could add up to 1-2 inches for most of the Midlands.

Some minor flooding is possible as a result of the heavy showers on Sunday.

Sunshine and drier weather returns Monday and Tuesday.

Another round of rain moves in Wednesday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday as a low pressure system will move out of the Gulf and over the Carolinas producing steady showers throughout much of Sunday. The rain will not move out until later tonight about midnight.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Some of these showers could be on the moderate to heavy side leading to about 1-2 inches of rainfall throughout the Midlands. This could result in some minor street flooding in the typical spots.

WIS (WIS)

The rain moves out Monday giving us a chance to dry out under mostly sunny skies but temperatures stay on the cooler side with highs in the middle 50s and winds will be breezy gusting up to 25 mph.

WIS (WIS)

It will be a freezing cold start to our Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s before temperatures slowly warm up throughout the day into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

WIS (WIS)

Another low pressure/cold front system heads our way Wednesday giving us more showers and a couple thunderstorms. It will also turn breezy Wednesday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Sunday: Steady showers with periods of rain that will be heavy at times. About 1-2 inches of rain is expected. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry with highs in the middle 50s. Also a little breezy with winds out of the WNW at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: A very cold start in the upper 20s then partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Lows are in the lower 40s and highs reach the middle 60s. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and breezy. Highs in the middle 50s with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Friday: Cool sunshine with temperatures in the lower 50s and a chilly breeze out of the West at 10-20 mph.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.