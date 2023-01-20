FIRST ALERT WEATHER- First Alert Weather Day for Sunday as rounds of heavy rain persist all day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After midnight showers will begin to push over the Midlands and continue throughout much of the day on Sunday. There will be periods of moderate to heavy rain on Sunday which could also lead to localized flooding.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- SUNDAY An all-day soaking rain

Showers will arrive overnight Saturday into early Sunday.

Sunday will feature persist rounds of rain which could add up to 1-2 inches for most of the Midlands.

Some minor flooding is possible as a result of the heavy showers on Sunday.

Sunshine and drier weather returns Monday and Tuesday.

Another round of rain moves in Wednesday.

Overnight rain will begin to move into the Midlands with lows in the 40s.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday as a low pressure system will move out of the Gulf and over the Carolinas producing steady showers throughout much of Sunday.

Some of these showers could be on the moderate to heavy side leading to about 1-2 inches of rainfall throughout the Midlands. This could result in some minor street flooding in the typical spots.

The rain moves out Monday, as high pressure builds over the eastern half of the country, giving us a chance to dry out under mostly sunny skies but temperatures stay on the cooler side with highs in the middle 50s.

It will be a freezing cold start to our Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s before temperatures slowly warm up throughout the day into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Another low pressure/cold front system heads our way Wednesday giving us more showers and a couple thunderstorms. It will also turn breezy Wednesday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Showers moving in after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

FIRST ALERT Sunday: Steady showers with periods of rain that will be heavy at times. About 1-2 inches of rain is expected. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry with highs in the middle 50s. Also a little breezy with winds out of the WNW at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: A very cold start in the upper 20s then partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Lows are in the lower 40s and highs reach the upper 60s. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and breezy. Highs in the middle 50s with winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Friday: Cool sunshine with temperatures in the lower 50s and a chilly breeze out of the West at 10-20 mph.

