Deputies shot at while serving eviction notice in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a man is under arrest after allegedly shooting at deputies.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was shot at Friday morning by a man while they were serving an eviction notice.

CPD said the man ran and was arrested by the department. Witnesses reported a large police presence at the intersection of Gervais and Millwood.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

