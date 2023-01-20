Deputies investigating officer stabbing at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies are investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to authorities, the investigation began on Jan. 13 when RCSD received a report from jail staff about an assault on an officer that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The incident is currently still under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

