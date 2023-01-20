SkyView
Deputies investigating officer stabbing at Richland County jail

RCSD began the investigation on Jan. 13.
RCSD began the investigation on Jan. 13.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies are investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to authorities, the investigation began on Jan. 13 when RCSD received a report from jail staff about an assault on an officer that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The incident is currently still under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

