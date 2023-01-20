SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Crypto lending company Genesis is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as faltering prices...
Crypto lending company Genesis is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as faltering prices and the downfall of FTX continue to rattle the industry.
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Crypto lending company Genesis is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as faltering prices and the downfall of FTX continue to rattle the industry.

Genesis Global Holdco LLC and two of its lending business subsidiaries, Genesis Global Capital LLC and Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., filed for bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York. Genesis said that its other subsidiaries involved in the derivatives and spot trading and custody businesses and Genesis Global Trading are not included in the filing and continue client trading operations.

Genesis said that it has more than $150 million in cash on hand, providing ample liquidity to support its ongoing business operations and facilitate its restructuring.

Last week the Securities and Exchange Commission went after Genesis Global Capital and the crypto exchange Gemini, alleging that they were selling unregistered securities through a popular program that was supposed to give high interest payments on crypto deposits.

The SEC’s lawsuit is part of a broader cryptocurrency crackdown by multiple U.S. government agencies after crypto prices fell sharply last year, exposing mostly retail investors to billions of dollars in losses.

Genesis’ restructuring plan includes creating a trust that will distribute assets to creditors.

The plan considers a dual-track process and is looking at a possible sale, capital raise or other transaction that would allow the business to emerge under new ownership. The New York-based company will start a marketing and sale process to monetize Genesis Global Holdco’s assets or otherwise raise capital, using the transaction proceeds to pay creditors. If the process doesn’t result in a sale or capital raise, creditors will receive ownership interests in a reorganized Genesis Global Holdco.

“”While we have made significant progress refining our business plans to remedy liquidity issues caused by the recent extraordinary challenges in our industry, including the default of Three Arrows Capital and the bankruptcy of FTX, an in-court restructuring presents the most effective avenue through which to preserve assets and create the best possible outcome for all Genesis stakeholders,” interim CEO Derar Islim, who took on the role in August, said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
Parents of cadets at the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program are outraged...
“Please come get your child,” Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence
The Lexington police is searching for two alleged shoplifters.
Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty
A former Columbia High School employee has been arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes...
Former Columbia High School employee arrested, alleged sex crimes with minors
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Dunkin' is offering free coffee for a year
Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway
Former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, are required to pay nearly...
Florida judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life returns to DC with new post-Roe v. Wade focus
According to a new industry survey, 69% percent of homeowners are concerned about their ability...
Strategies for energy savings during winter months
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say