SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

FILE - Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los...
FILE - Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8, 2021, to promote his new book "How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived."(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office has concluded.

The 67-year-old actor died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Arteriosclerosis is hardening of the arteries that can restrict blood flow.

Jordan died at the scene after his car crashed in the Hollywood area Oct. 24.

An autopsy didn’t find any signs of life-threatening trauma, according to the coroner’s report, which listed the cause of death as natural.

Jordan had been sober for more than two decades at the time of his death, and toxicology tests didn’t find any alcohol or drugs in his body.

The 4-foot-11 Tennessee native was known for both comic and dramatic roles. He won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his part as Beverley Leslie in “Will & Grace,” had a recurring role on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call Me Kat” and starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.”

Jordan’s other eclectic credits include “Hearts Afire,” “Boston Legal,” “Fantasy Island” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” He played various roles on the “American Horror Story” series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Russell Saylor, 34
Suspect in West Columbia hotel shooting faces attempted murder charges, bond denied
Dr. Baron Davis is no longer Richland 2 Superintendent.
Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting
Riot confirmed at McCardy Training Center
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel.
Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia
The Lexington police is searching for two alleged shoplifters.
Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty

Latest News

A video recorded by an inmate shows the living conditions of the inmates at the detention center.
“They’re in dangerous situations,” Inmate’s relatives respond to County’s statement on jail conditions
A family is warning others after their old iPhone 4 exploded while it sat charging on their...
Family warns others after iPhone 4 catches fire, explodes while charging
A family is warning others after their old iPhone 4 exploded while it sat charging on their...
Family warns others after iPhone 4 catches fire, explodes while charging
David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on...
Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81
Bills with the aim to fight the Fentanyl crisis in SC
Bills aims to fight Fentanyl crisis in SC