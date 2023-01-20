SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Boston matches program record with 72 career double-doubles

The program record of 72 was set by Sheila Foster between 1979 and 1982
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston scored 16 points with 10 rebounds to secure her fourth straight double-double and her 12th this season. Boston has 72 career double-doubles, putting her tied with Sheila Foster for the program record.

Foster played for the Gamecocks from 1979 to 1982.

Boston was perfect 100-percent on all eight shots she took in her 22 minutes on the floor. Helping lead to a 96-48 win for the Gamecocks over Vanderbilt.

The win marks the top-ranked Gamecocks 25th straight victory. They improve to 19-0 on the season and 7-0 in Southeastern Conference play.

South Carolina was led by Zia Cooke’s 17 points, along with another double-double from Kamilla Cardoso.

Cooke’s 17 points have her scoring double figures for the tenth consecutive game. While Cardoso’s 10 points and 15 rebounds secured her tenth career double-double. The 15 boards are the most for her in an SEC regular season game.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
Parents of cadets at the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program are outraged...
“Please come get your child,” Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence
The Lexington police is searching for two alleged shoplifters.
Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty
A former Columbia High School employee has been arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes...
Former Columbia High School employee arrested, alleged sex crimes with minors
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Vanderbilt guard Ciaja Harbison (11) shoots against South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher, left,...
Boston leads No. 1 Gamecocks over short-handed Vandy 96-48
Gamecocks take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gamecocks take on the Vanderbilt Commodores
Mississippi defeats South Carolina.
Mississippi gets first SEC win, 70-58 over South Carolina
South Carolina continues their perfect season with a win over the Missouri Tigers.
Gamecocks stifle Tigers in Sunday matinee, continue perfect season