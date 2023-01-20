SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Boston leads No. 1 Gamecocks over short-handed Vandy 96-48

Vanderbilt guard Ciaja Harbison (11) shoots against South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher, left,...
Vanderbilt guard Ciaja Harbison (11) shoots against South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.((AP Photo/Mark Zaleski))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Aliyah Boston scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as top-ranked South Carolina dominated Vanderbilt 96-48 Thursday night for the Gamecocks’ 25th straight victory.

With her fourth straight double-double and 12th this season, the reigning AP national player of the year matched the program record of 72 set by Sheila Foster between 1979 and 1982. Boston hit all eight of her shots while playing for 22 minutes.

South Carolina (19-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) evened up the all-time series at 21 with the Gamecocks’ 15th straight victory, including seven straight at Memorial Gymnasium. The Gamecocks hadn’t been tied with Vanderbilt since splitting the first games in 1991-92.

Zia Cooke led South Carolina with 17 points, and Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Vanderbilt (9-11, 0-6) remains winless in league play. Coach Shea Ralph has only eight Commodores available because of season-ending injuries to three players before her second season opener.

Marnelle Garraud led Vanderbilt with 15 points. She was held to just 1 of 7 outside the arc after making 7 of 10 3-pointers in Monday night’s 84-81 loss at Arkansas. Garraud made four of those in the final 75 seconds to tie it at 81 before the Commodores lost on a buzzer-beating 3.

Ciaja Harbison, Vanderbilt’s leading scorer at 19 points per game, was held to nine. Demi Washington added 10.

The Commodores played tough early with six lead changes. Vanderbilt last led 9-8 with 4:22 left in the first quarter on a driving layup by Garraud off a bad pass by Gamecocks forward Victaria Saxton.

Cooke knocked down a jumper with 3:56 left to put the Gamecocks ahead to stay, and they led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter. South Carolina put together 18 straight outscoring Vanderbilt 27-8 in the second quarter.

South Carolina led as much as 46 late in the third before taking a 74-30 lead into the fourth.

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Arkansas on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Russell Saylor, 34
Suspect in West Columbia hotel shooting faces attempted murder charges, bond denied
Dr. Baron Davis is no longer Richland 2 Superintendent.
Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting
Riot confirmed at McCardy Training Center
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel.
Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia
The Lexington police is searching for two alleged shoplifters.
Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty

Latest News

Gamecocks take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gamecocks take on the Vanderbilt Commodores
Mississippi defeats South Carolina.
Mississippi gets first SEC win, 70-58 over South Carolina
South Carolina continues their perfect season with a win over the Missouri Tigers.
Gamecocks stifle Tigers in Sunday matinee, continue perfect season
South Carolina women's basketball senior Zia Cooke
Gamecocks put undefeated season on the line against Missouri