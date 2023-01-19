SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen John Deere tractor

A man in North Carolina was arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen tractor. (Source: WBTV/TikTok/@Mr. Dangerousone)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A man in North Carolina is accused of stealing a tractor and leading police on a miles-long chase.

WBTV reports a witness caught some of the chase and shared a video on TikTok showing police vehicles chasing the man in a reported stolen John Deere tractor through Watauga County.

According to Boone police, the man struck multiple cars in the tractor during the incident, including a police vehicle. A church was also damaged along with a dumpster being hit.

Police identified the suspect as Ronnie Hicks.

Boone police said officers tried to use stop sticks to stop the tractor, but officers ultimately had to shoot one of the tires once Hicks started to head the wrong way on a highway and towards an elementary school.

Once police got Hicks to stop, he reportedly jumped off the tractor waving a knife. Police said an officer used a Taser and ultimately was able to take him into custody without injury to anyone involved.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel.
Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia
Riot confirmed at McCardy Training Center
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
Dr. Baron Davis is no longer Richland 2 Superintendent.
Dr. Baron Davis out as Richland Two Superintendent
Two men have been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Two Lexington men arrested in connection with sexual exploitation of minors
Jonathan Russell Saylor, 34
Suspect in West Columbia hotel shooting faces attempted murder charges, bond denied

Latest News

.
Rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home
Troopers say a polar bear entered a remote Alaskan village and chased multiple residents before...
Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
Richland 2 Superintendent resigns
Parents of cadets at the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program are outraged...
“Please come get your child,” Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence