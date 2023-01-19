Traffic Advisory: Elmwood Ave blocked from I-26 for repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is advising drivers to find alternate routes around Elmwood Ave. Two lanes in the 900 block of Elmwood Avenue are blocked to inbound traffic from I-26.

⚠️TRAFFIC ADVISORY ⚠️

The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of lane closures on 900 Block of Elmwood Ave inbound from I-26. pic.twitter.com/Qyh9iQ2vr4 — ColumbiaWater (@ColumbiaSCWater) January 19, 2023

