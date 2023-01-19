SkyView
Traffic Advisory: Elmwood Ave blocked from I-26 for repairs

Two lanes are closed on Elmwood Ave.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is advising drivers to find alternate routes around Elmwood Ave. Two lanes in the 900 block of Elmwood Avenue are blocked to inbound traffic from I-26.

