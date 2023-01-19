SkyView
South Carolina 9th least healthiest state according to report

South Carolina ranked 9th on the list of least healthiest states.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report by Forbes has ranked South Carolina as one of the least healthy states in the nation.

South Carolina has been ranked 9th in being the least healthy in the United States. According to the report, out of the 10 least healthiest states, nine are located in the south; including South Carolina, West Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

South Carolina scored 69.66 out of 100 when it comes to disease prevention and mortality rate, 40.74 out of 100 for substance abuse; the palmetto state had a total score of 74.27.

You can view the full report here.

