South Carolina 9th least healthiest state according to report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report by Forbes has ranked South Carolina as one of the least healthy states in the nation.

South Carolina has been ranked 9th in being the least healthy in the United States. According to the report, out of the 10 least healthiest states, nine are located in the south; including South Carolina, West Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

South Carolina scored 69.66 out of 100 when it comes to disease prevention and mortality rate, 40.74 out of 100 for substance abuse; the palmetto state had a total score of 74.27.

You can view the full report here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.