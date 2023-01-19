Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you are invited to the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. It will be an afternoon with an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal.

Reverend Jackie Utley leads Ascension Lutheran Church on the north side of Columbia. She joined Soda City Live to invite the public to be at the historical church for community outreach.

The 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration is this Sunday at 4 p.m. The afternoon will include an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal. Ascension Lutheran Church is located at 829 Wildwood Avenue on the north side of Columbia.

