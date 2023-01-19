SkyView
Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck

Please join the community on Sun Jan 22 2023 at 4:00 pm at Ascension Lutheran Church, 827 Wildwood Ave, Columbia.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you are invited to the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. It will be an afternoon with an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal.

Reverend Jackie Utley leads Ascension Lutheran Church on the north side of Columbia. She joined Soda City Live to invite the public to be at the historical church for community outreach.

The 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration is this Sunday at 4 p.m. The afternoon will include an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal. Ascension Lutheran Church is located at 829 Wildwood Avenue on the north side of Columbia.

