Soda City Live: Chandra Currelley, former S.O.S. Band singer performing live in Columbia

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chandra Currelley is the former lead singer of the hit musical group, the S.O.S. Band who emerged in the 70s.

She’s also acted in several of Tyler Perry’s stage plays, featured songs on the soundtrack for Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman movie, and is a current actor in Tyler Perry’s new series on BET Plus, “Bruh.”

Tonight she will be performing at Chase Lounge in West Columbia.

Click here for more on the event. Click here for more on Chandra Currelley.

