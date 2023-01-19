SkyView
River Bluff High student organizing donation drive for families affected by tornadoes in Selma, Al

A River Bluff High School student has organized a donation drive for families affected by...
A River Bluff High School student has organized a donation drive for families affected by tornadoes in Selma, Alabama.(ELIJAH LAWSON)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Jan. 19, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A River Bluff High School student is organizing a donation drive for families affected by tornadoes recently.

Teen Elijah Lawson has taken the initiative to help families affected by the tornadoes in Selma, Alabama by organizing a donation drive that families may need.

Elijah is looking for the following items to be donated:

  • 25 pairs of socks
  • bottled water
  • hygiene products (toothpaste, toothbrushes, washcloths, wet wipes, female products)
  • masks
  • gloves
  • pre-packaged snacks
  • hand sanitizer
  • other types of donations like canned food, etc.

For more information please e-mail Elijah at elijahlawson276@gmail.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

