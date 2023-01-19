SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

R2 creates committee and response to IG report

District officials called an emergency meeting after a school bus full of elementary school children was hijacked on Thursday morning.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C (WIS) - Two months since the South Carolina Inspector General (IG) identified “failures” within Richland School District Two (R2), a team of elected officials are working to change the reputation.

Enhancing district operations, better money management and better communication are among the many goals of R2′s IG Recommendations Committee who met for the first time on Wednesday.

Comprised of three newly elected board members, the committee plans to address every “finding” and “recommendation” made public in the IG’s 54-page report published in November.

“The recommendations are for right now. These things need to happen now. And we are the people that constitute the board of trustees right now so it’s our responsibility to get this thing done,” said Joe Trapp, an R2 Board of Trustee.

Trapp is joined by Niki Porter and Tamika Washington in holding the board and district to a higher degree of excellence.

The trio held their the committee meeting one day after R2′s superintendent, Dr. Baron Davis, resigned behind closed doors on Tuesday.

“As it was mentioned in the motion, it was something that the board and the superintendent agreed mutually to do,” continued Trapp.

The future of R2′s superintendent was not mentioned in Wednesday’s committee meeting.

WIS was told that an interim superintendent could be mentioned in Thursday’s special called board meeting.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel.
Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia
Riot confirmed at McCardy Training Center
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
Dr. Baron Davis is no longer Richland 2 Superintendent.
Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting
Two men have been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Two Lexington men arrested in connection with sexual exploitation of minors
Jonathan Russell Saylor, 34
Suspect in West Columbia hotel shooting faces attempted murder charges, bond denied

Latest News

R2 creates committee and response to IG report
Richland 2 Superintendent resigns
Parents of cadets at the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program are outraged...
“Please come get your child,” Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence
"Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to