R2 creates committee and response to IG report

COLUMBIA, S.C (WIS) - Two months since the South Carolina Inspector General (IG) identified “failures” within Richland School District Two (R2), a team of elected officials are working to change the reputation.

Enhancing district operations, better money management and better communication are among the many goals of R2′s IG Recommendations Committee who met for the first time on Wednesday.

Comprised of three newly elected board members, the committee plans to address every “finding” and “recommendation” made public in the IG’s 54-page report published in November.

“The recommendations are for right now. These things need to happen now. And we are the people that constitute the board of trustees right now so it’s our responsibility to get this thing done,” said Joe Trapp, an R2 Board of Trustee.

Trapp is joined by Niki Porter and Tamika Washington in holding the board and district to a higher degree of excellence.

The trio held their the committee meeting one day after R2′s superintendent, Dr. Baron Davis, resigned behind closed doors on Tuesday.

“As it was mentioned in the motion, it was something that the board and the superintendent agreed mutually to do,” continued Trapp.

The future of R2′s superintendent was not mentioned in Wednesday’s committee meeting.

WIS was told that an interim superintendent could be mentioned in Thursday’s special called board meeting.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.