SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults

FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup report, the number of adults who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as 'excellent' or 'good' dropped below 50%.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a recent poll, nearly half of U.S. adults said the nation’s health care system has “major problems.”

The latest Gallup report released Thursday said that, for the first time in a 20-year trend, the number of adults who rated the system as “poor” has jumped above 20%.

Those who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as “excellent” or “good” dropped below 50%.

Satisfaction has remained high among adults ages 55 and older but declined among young and middle-aged adults.

That may be a reflection of views on abortion access and other changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gallup.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Russell Saylor, 34
Suspect in West Columbia hotel shooting faces attempted murder charges, bond denied
Dr. Baron Davis is no longer Richland 2 Superintendent.
Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting
Riot confirmed at McCardy Training Center
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel.
Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia
The flyover near exit 108 at Bush River Rd is shut down.
Crash blocks all westbound traffic near Bush River Rd flyover

Latest News

In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York....
Amazon axes charity program amid wider cost-cutting moves
WIS First Alert Weather: Jan. 19, 2023
South Carolina State House
LGBTQ+ advocates gather at State House, respond to legislation
A message in a bottle was found by a Mississippi man.
Man finds decades-old message inside bottle