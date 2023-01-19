“Please come get your child,” Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of cadets at the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program are outraged following reports of a riot at the Robert L. McCrady training center. 14 cadets and a staff member were taken to the hospital after two fights Tuesday evening.

The programs resumed Wednesday, and we’re told those injured were released from the hospital that night. There’s no word on what their injuries were.

Of those 14, eight of them were from the Job Challenge program and six of them were from the Youth Challenge Program. One parent tells me she took her son out of the program on Monday and she’s urging other parents to do the same.

“If your child has been reaching out to you and asking you to come and get them, please come get your child,” she said Diane Bender Williams.

That’s what Diane Bender Williams is saying the day after two fights broke out at the Robert L. McGrady training center.

She says, “There are dangerous things happening out here. Please come get your child and make sure they are safe.”

The South Military Department addressed the incident Wednesday afternoon – initially calling it a “riot.” They tell us what started as a verbal altercation between two cadets quickly escalated and became physical. According to them, while staff members were working to break up that fight another one broke out. Both incidents were under control within the hour and say they were both over personal matters. Diane Bender Williams’ son was in the Youth Challenge Program for just one week.

“My son was stating to me that they have locks in socks that there beating each other with and that the kids were making shanks. He was stating to me that it was a very unsafe environment for him to be in,” said Bender Williams.

According to the South Carolina Military Department staff members checked for weapons in the bunks the weekend before and following the altercations on Tuesday. None were found. Williams says she got a call from her son on Monday begging her to pick him up after a riot broke out that day.

“He was telling me hey mom, come get me, come get me now. There are riots broke out with over a hundred kids. There was a recruiter on the phone that said it wasn’t a hundred it was only 95,” she said.

The South Carolina Military Department addressed that incident too saying a parent picked her child up at his request and when they were leaving the facility another fight broke out inside. That’s three fights in just two days.

“So, when I pulled up to go inside of the gate, I noticed that there’s about seventy kids sitting on the bleachers, and I saw about 15 kids jump on this one boy. They beat this little boy to a bloody pulp,” Bender-Williams recalled.

She says she’s also heard talk of gangs within the program. She showed us this photo posted to the Youth Challenge’s Facebook page. The picture was later taken down, but not before Bender-Williams took a screenshot.

“I did not send my child there for that. I sent him there to get his GED, his South Carolina driver’s license or a trade not this,” said Diane Bender-Williams.

Several other parents opted to take their children out of the program following the fights on Tuesday evening. No arrests have been made; officials say they’re still investigating who all was involved.

The SC Youth Challenge Program is for teens ages 15 to 18 while the Job Program is for teens 16 to 18. The Youth program began on January 9th with 90 kids enrolled and the job challenge program began January 6th with 35 teens enrolled.

The National Guard says they are working on implementing preventative measures to make sure nothing like this happens again.

