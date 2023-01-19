Peak Drift Brewing Company opens a state-of-the-art production facility in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Peak Drift Brewing Company opened a brand new state-of-the-art facility in Columbia this week.

The facility, on North Main Street in Columbia, is a 25,000-square-foot production facility. The company has plans to open a 65,000-square-foot brewery complex later this year said the Peak Drift leadership team.

Peak Drift celebrated the opening of the production facility at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, January 18. The event included South Carolina’s Speaker of the House of Representatives Murrell Smith, Jr., Richland County Councilman Paul Livingston, City of Columbia Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, and President and CEO of the Columbia Chamber Carl Blackstone.

“As long as I’m in the House, I’m going to partner with businesses like Peak Drift to make sure that breweries continue to thrive across our state because they provide entertainment and enhance the quality of life, both of which are important to South Carolina,” said Speaker of the House Murrell Smith, Jr. “I know Peak Drift is going to be a centerpiece of the North Main area, and I am proud to be part of it.”

Peak Drift is transforming the former Stone Manufacturing Company facility into a one-of-a-kind complex with indoor-outdoor dining, lounge areas, a full bar, entertainment, and more.

“We’re excited to officially celebrate the opening of our new production facility and have distinguished guests and local community members join us at our ribbon cutting,” says Sara Middleton Styles, co-owner of Peak Drift. “Our vision is to create an innovative, environmentally conscious company that promotes life’s peak moments and helps move our region forward.”

According to a press release, the goal of the complex is to become a focal part of Columbia and the state of South Carolina.

“We are excited about this new business venture in our city,” says City Councilwoman Aditi Bussells. “This significant project is one step closer toward Columbia becoming a real destination to live, work and play. Columbia is fortunate to have local entrepreneurs who have such vision and are willing to make investments in our capital city. The opening of the Peak Drift Brewing Company marks a bold step toward elevating the business landscape and energizing our local economy.”

As of right now, the facility is for production and packaging, Peak Drift states the company is committed to using innovative approaches and environmentally conscious equipment, including in-house fruit processing equipment for better sours and hard ciders.

