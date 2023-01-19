SkyView
One killed in fatal single-vehicle collision in Calhoun County

One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal single-vehicle collision in Calhoun County.
One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal single-vehicle collision in Calhoun County.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a fatal collision on SC-6 around 5 a.m. on Jan. 19.

According to the SCHP, the vehicle’s driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on SC-6 when the vehicle hit a deer and ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned.

The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

