One killed in fatal single-vehicle collision in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a fatal collision on SC-6 around 5 a.m. on Jan. 19.

According to the SCHP, the vehicle’s driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on SC-6 when the vehicle hit a deer and ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned.

The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

