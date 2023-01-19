Musical lineup unveiled for 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday morning organizers unveiled the musical line-up for the 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points.

Tickets for the annual celebration can be purchased at the link here. Organizers from the Five Points Association said the celebration kicks off at 7:30 a.m. on March 18.

Acts in this year’s lineup include Hippo Campus, Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, and Drivin N Cryin. More details about the event can be found at the link here.

