Musical lineup unveiled for 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points

FILE PHOTO: Celebrations returned in 2022 for St. Pat's in Five Points after being canceled for...
FILE PHOTO: Celebrations returned in 2022 for St. Pat's in Five Points after being canceled for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.(WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday morning organizers unveiled the musical line-up for the 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points.

Tickets for the annual celebration can be purchased at the link here. Organizers from the Five Points Association said the celebration kicks off at 7:30 a.m. on March 18.

Acts in this year’s lineup include Hippo Campus, Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, and Drivin N Cryin. More details about the event can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

