Lugoff-Elgin High student organizing donation drive for families affected by tornadoes in Selma, Al

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff-Elgin High School student is organizing a donation drive for families affected by tornadoes recently.

Teen Elijah Lawson has taken the initiative to help families affected by the tornadoes in Selma, Alabama by organizing a donation drive for families in need.

Elijah is looking for the following items to be donated:

25 pairs of socks

bottled water

hygiene products (toothpaste, toothbrushes, washcloths, wet wipes, female products)

masks

gloves

pre-packaged snacks

hand sanitizer

other types of donations like canned food, etc.

For more information please e-mail Elijah at elijahlawson276@gmail.com.

