LGBTQ+ advocates gather at State House, respond to legislation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday morning LGBTQ+ advocates are gathering at the State House in response to what they call a wave of Anti-LGBTQ legislation.

SC Democratic leader Rep. Todd Rutherford will join the group to announce the introduction of a new bill in support of LGBTQ+ inclusion. The conference is scheduled for 9:40 a.m.

Speakers include trans and queer leaders, parents of LGBTQ+ youth, and faith leaders.

Bills on the list the group says are anti-LGBTQ+ include:

H.3197, H.3485) Anti-LGBTQ+ Youth Policy Bills ( S.234

S243, S274) Anti-Transgender Healthcare Bills ( H3551

Bill Granting a Broad ‘License to Discriminate’ Against LGBTQ+ People ( H3611

S276) Bills to Interfere with the Identity Documents of Transgender People ( S364

H3284, H3304, H3464, H3466) Curriculum Censorship Bills ( S246

Attempts to Interfere with the Freedom to Marry ( S332

H3564, H3565) Bills to Punish LGBTQ+ Supportive Businesses ( H3616

H3552, H3490, S240) Bills to Ban Abortion Care in South Carolina ( S366

