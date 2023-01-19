SkyView
LGBTQ+ advocates gather at State House, respond to legislation

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(Contributed)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday morning LGBTQ+ advocates are gathering at the State House in response to what they call a wave of Anti-LGBTQ legislation.

SC Democratic leader Rep. Todd Rutherford will join the group to announce the introduction of a new bill in support of LGBTQ+ inclusion. The conference is scheduled for 9:40 a.m.

Speakers include trans and queer leaders, parents of LGBTQ+ youth, and faith leaders.

Bills on the list the group says are anti-LGBTQ+ include:

