Governor Henry McMaster to deliver 2023 State of the State address

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2023 State of the State address at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25.

McMaster will be delivering the speech from the South Carolina State House, House Chamber.

SCETV will be streaming the event on its website.

