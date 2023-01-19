Governor Henry McMaster to deliver 2023 State of the State address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2023 State of the State address at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25.

McMaster will be delivering the speech from the South Carolina State House, House Chamber.

SCETV will be streaming the event on its website.

