Gov. McMaster orders flags to half-staff in honor of Arthur Ravenel, Jr

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the flags at the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20, in honor of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

The gesture will also be to honor Ravenel’s legacy and a lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, the South Carolina Senate, and the United States House of Representatives.

The Governor is also requesting the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions to also be flown at half-staff.

At the appropriate time, I will order the flags over the State House to be lowered in memory of the service of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 17, 2023

