Gov. McMaster orders flags to half-staff in honor of Arthur Ravenel, Jr

Family reports Sen. Arthur Ravenel Jr. has passed away Monday.
Family reports Sen. Arthur Ravenel Jr. has passed away Monday.(South Carolina State House)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the flags at the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20, in honor of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

The gesture will also be to honor Ravenel’s legacy and a lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, the South Carolina Senate, and the United States House of Representatives.

The Governor is also requesting the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions to also be flown at half-staff.

RELATED STORY: Former State Sen. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. dies at 95, family says

