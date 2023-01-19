SkyView
Gamecocks take on the Vanderbilt Commodores

Gamecocks take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee.
(Gamecock Women's Basketball Twitter)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are back on the road and this time they are taking on the Commodores.

The game’s tip-off time is 7 p.m. in Nashville, Tennesee. The game can be watched on the SEC network.

No. 1 Gamecocks are on a 24-game win streak and are looking to add another victory against Vanderbilt.

Though South Carolina trails the all-time series 20-21, the team has won the last 14 consecutive matchups with the Commodores and routed them 85-30 in Columbia last season.

The Gamecocks’ last loss to Vanderbilt was at home in 2008-2009.

