Former Columbia High School employee arrested, alleged sex crimes with minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a former secretary at Columbia High School has been arrested in connection with multiple sexual conduct-related crimes.

On December 9, 2022, it was reported Joshua Curenton was having inappropriate communication with minors. Investigators said Curenton was terminated on December 14, 2022.

He is being charged with solicitation of a minor, two counts of disseminating obscene materials to a minor, two counts of sexual battery with a student, and two counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor.

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Deputies are asking additional victims to come forward. To make a report call the Sheriff’s Department directly at 803-576-3000.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.