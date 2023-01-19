FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny skies Friday, but heavy rain moves in Saturday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The wind will stick with us this evening, and drier air moves in Friday clearing our skies. We’re watching for the chance of heavy rain by Saturday night.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Skies clear up tonight with lows dipping into the upper 40s.

Mid 60s and mostly sunny for Friday.

Clouds increase throughout the day Saturday and temps are much cooler, into the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Sunday as an area of low pressure brings the chance of heavy rain. Around an inch of rain expected.

Our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Skies clear up tonight and temps dip down into the upper 40s as a cold front pushes through the region. We will still have gusty winds up to 15 to 25mph this evening.

Mostly sunny skies Friday as high pressure briefly settles in over the region. Temps are in the mid 60s for highs and winds will be a little breezy with some gusts up to 20mph.

A low pressure system is moving in from the southwest. It brings more clouds Saturday and with those clouds comes cooler temps. Lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 50s.

The low brings its moisture Saturday night with a 90% chance of rain. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, so we have a First Alert Weather Day for the overnight into Sunday. Over an inch of rain is possible during this time. We could see a few rumbles of thunder as well. Lows are near 41 and highs reach the low 50s.

We have a break in the action Monday. Lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the upper 50s. Skies are partly cloudy as a brief high pressure clears us up a little.

Our next system arrives Tuesday afternoon. A cold front moves in and brings a 50% chance of rain showers. Lows are near 34 and high temps reach the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing out with a relaxing wind. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and beautiful with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Increasing cloud with highs getting into the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT Sunday: Periods of rain that will be heavy at times. Around an inch of rain expected. Highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances at 90%.

Monday: Highs in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Overcast with more rain showers (50%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 60s.

