Firearm discoveries at South Carolina security checkpoints increased in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Transportation Security Administration reports firearm discoveries at South Carolina airports increased in 2022.

Officers said the airports of Columbia, Charleston International, and Greenville-Spartanburg International all had a record number of firearm detections last year.

A TSA press release stated In 2022, 15 firearms were found at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, in 2021, that number was 11.

Every firearm found was by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

Below is a breakdown of TSA firearm discoveries for the past five years at South Carolina airports:

A list of firearms found by TSA officers in South Carolina over the years. (TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION)

In 2022, one firearm was detected for every 116,394 passengers screened nationwide, in South Carolina, a firearm was discovered for every 82,819 passengers screened said TSA officers.

In 2022, around 6.54 million travelers departed from the six South Carolina commercial airports according to the press release.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.