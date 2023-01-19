SkyView
Firearm discoveries at South Carolina security checkpoints increased in 2022

TSA firearm discoveries at South Carolina security checkpoints increased in 2022.
The TSA reports a record number of firearms found at airports by officers.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Transportation Security Administration reports firearm discoveries at South Carolina airports increased in 2022.

Officers said the airports of Columbia, Charleston International, and Greenville-Spartanburg International all had a record number of firearm detections last year.

A TSA press release stated In 2022, 15 firearms were found at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, in 2021, that number was 11.

Every firearm found was by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

Below is a breakdown of TSA firearm discoveries for the past five years at South Carolina airports:

A list of firearms found by TSA officers in South Carolina over the years.
In 2022, one firearm was detected for every 116,394 passengers screened nationwide, in South Carolina, a firearm was discovered for every 82,819 passengers screened said TSA officers.

In 2022, around 6.54 million travelers departed from the six South Carolina commercial airports according to the press release.

