Elderly couple missing in Nebraska could be anywhere, family says

Robert and Loveda Proctor were last seen around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Aurora Police...
Robert and Loveda Proctor were last seen around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Aurora Police Department.(Aurora Police Department)
By Lorena Carmona and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AURORA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – An 89-year-old man and 92-year-old woman were reported missing in Nebraska Saturday morning and have not yet been found.

Robert and Loveda Proctor were last seen around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said several people have reported possible sightings of the couple in the Omaha metro area since they were reported missing, but nothing has been confirmed.

Investigators are following up on tips by speaking to the reporting parties and hopefully getting video confirmation.

Family members told police that Robert Proctor, who has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm, has dementia and needs blood pressure medication

They also said Loveda Proctor, who has a New England Patriots tattoo on her right arm, becomes disoriented while driving at night.

Police said the couple were driving in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with Nebraska Navy military-issued plates with the number 1030.

“We really have no idea what direction they could be in or anything,” the couple’s granddaughter, Laci Fleming said.

Anyone with information should contact the Aurora Police Department at 911 or 402-694-5815.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

