Arrests in Five Points, business manager charged in drug conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Five Points after a search by police. One of the suspects was a manager at a CBD store.

A search warrant on Crowntown Cannabis at 610 Harden Street, recovered approximately 15-20 pounds of green plant-like material believed to be marijuana. It was seized along with THC hash oil and edible samples.

Detectives will test all confiscated items in the SLED lab.

Columbia Police Chief W. H. “Skip” Holbrook said the store manager, 32-year-old Connie Jackson, has been arrested. She was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Holbrook added that 30-year-old Karry Cohen and 23-year-old Alessandra Morales were given citations for lesser offenses.

Jackson is being charged with possession of hemp without a license and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Cohen and Morales were given citations for possession of hemp without a license.

