SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Arrests in Five Points, business manager charged in drug conspiracy

Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five points drug bust.(COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Five Points after a search by police. One of the suspects was a manager at a CBD store.

A search warrant on Crowntown Cannabis at 610 Harden Street, recovered approximately 15-20 pounds of green plant-like material believed to be marijuana. It was seized along with THC hash oil and edible samples.

Detectives will test all confiscated items in the SLED lab.

Columbia Police Chief W. H. “Skip” Holbrook said the store manager, 32-year-old Connie Jackson, has been arrested. She was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Holbrook added that 30-year-old Karry Cohen and 23-year-old Alessandra Morales were given citations for lesser offenses.

Jackson is being charged with possession of hemp without a license and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Cohen and Morales were given citations for possession of hemp without a license.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Russell Saylor, 34
Suspect in West Columbia hotel shooting faces attempted murder charges, bond denied
Dr. Baron Davis is no longer Richland 2 Superintendent.
Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting
Riot confirmed at McCardy Training Center
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel.
Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia
The Lexington police is searching for two alleged shoplifters.
Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty

Latest News

The defense is asking for the court to deny the state from using any testimony from Tom Bevel,...
Murdaugh: Defense petitions court to block ‘blood spatter expert’ testimony 
WIS First Alert Weather Midday 1/19/23
$50,000 winning ticket sold in Columbia.
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Columbia
Peak Drift Brewing Company opened a state of the art production facility in Columbia.
Peak Drift Brewing Company opens a state-of-the-art production facility in Columbia