$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Columbia

$50,000 winning ticket sold in Columbia.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you bought a Powerball ticket from a Carolina Pantry on Wednesday, January 19, check your numbers, you could be a lot richer.

Representatives with the Powerball lottery said a person who purchased a ticket from the Carolina Pantry at 7850 Garners Ferry Road won the $50,000 prize.

If you have the winning ticket, you have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

