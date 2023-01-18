Suspect in West Columbia hotel shooting faces attempted murder charges, bond hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Charleston man accused of opening fire inside a West Columbia hotel is facing attempted murder charges.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the West Columbia Police Department responded to the Hilton Garden Inn near McSwain Drive after reports of domestic violence.

At around 1 p.m., officers said they spoke with a female victim and continued to the fifth floor. Investigators said Jonathan Russell Saylor, 34, shut the door on officers and said he was going to shoot them.

Crisis negotiators attempted to de-escalate Saylor. Police said he shot through the doors and several rounds into the room. WCPD requested backup from SLED and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said Saylor shot several rounds at law enforcement as they approached the building. WCPD deployed a drone and SLED robots were used to get surveillance on the room.

Saylor was taken into custody at around 7:20 p.m. He sustained several injuries in the arrest, including a gunshot to the lower body and a wound from a K-9.

Saylor is charged with Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle, two counts of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, three counts of Malicious Injury to Personal Property, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

He has a bond hearing set for 3 p.m. and is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

