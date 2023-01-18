South Carolina to be without any female Supreme Court Justices

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina may soon be the only state with an all-male Supreme Court bench.

Judge Kaye Hearn is retiring from the bench after reaching the state’s retirement age for judges.

The Judicial Merit Selection Commission confirmed to WIS that Judge Stephanie Pendarvis McDonald and Judge Aphrodite Konduros have both withdrawn from consideration for an upcoming vacancy on the court. The chief counsel confirmed both judges withdrew Tuesday, Jan. 17.

These withdrawals leave Judge Gary Hill as the only candidate remaining. The General Assembly vote for the seat is scheduled for Feb. 1.

