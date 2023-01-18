Would-be Camden interim police chief resigns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A second departure from the Camden Police department is leaving the future of the department’s leadership unclear.

Camden City Manager Jonathan Rorie confirmed to WIS that Capt. Tom Borowski submitted a resignation effective Jan. 27. Rorie named Borowski the incoming interim police chief earlier this month after Chief Joe Floyd retires on Feb. 1.

The resignation comes after an anonymous letter was received by the city that criticized Floyd.

It’s unclear who will lead the department after Floyd retires.

