SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Riot confirmed at McCrady training center

Riot confirmed at McCardy Training Center
Riot confirmed at McCardy Training Center(WIS)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center.

Earlier today, the South Carolina Youth ChalleNGe Academy released this statement:

Statement from SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy.
Statement from SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy.(SC YOUTH CHALLENGE ACADEMY/FACEBOOK)

As of right now, it is unknown who was involved and if there was anyone injured.

This story is still developing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel.
Police say drone assisted capture of barricaded suspect in West Columbia hotel
Fire crews were able to save strip mall from a complete blaze.
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
Two men have been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Two Lexington men arrested in connection with sexual exploitation of minors
A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say

Latest News

Sen. Greg Hembree speaks on the Senate floor of the South Carolina State House in Columbia...
School vouchers, healthcare, criminal justice at focus of opening weeks at SC State House
School vouchers, healthcare, criminal justice at focus of opening weeks at SC State House
Soda City Live: Church Refreshed Conference
The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate weekend shooting incidents.
Fairfield deputies investigating two separate weekend shooting incidents