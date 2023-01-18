SkyView
Soda City Live: Richland Library Hosts Panel to Discus Race and Equity for Racial Injustice Week

Racial Injustice week is happening from January 17th through the 22nd and Richland Library has partnered with several agencies to host a community conversation.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Believe it or not your local library has more to offer than just books.

Racial Injustice week is happening from January 17th through the 22nd and Richland Library has partnered with several agencies to host a community conversation on race in equity.

That conversation will take place Wednesday, January 18th at 5:30 p.m. at the Main location in Downtown Columbia.

That address is 1431 Assembly St, Columbia, SC 29201.

Click here to register.

The Library also has a new eatery an extension of Rambo’s Fat Cat Cafe’.

For more at Richland Library main, Click here.

