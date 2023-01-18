Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to help identify two shoplifters who allegedly stole a lot of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store.

Officers said the two shoplifters stole over $4,800 of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty at 5336 Sunset Boulevard on Sunday, January 15.

Investigators added the pair left the store parking lot in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, you are encouraged to reach out to Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com with information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.