Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to help identify two shoplifters who allegedly stole a lot of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store.

Officers said the two shoplifters stole over $4,800 of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty at 5336 Sunset Boulevard on Sunday, January 15.

Investigators added the pair left the store parking lot in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, you are encouraged to reach out to Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com with information.

