FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy, warm, with a few showers Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A weak cold front moves in Thursday, ahead of it we see a strong gusty wind out of the southwest with a dash of rain possible in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Cloudy skies tonight and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Warm, breezy with a 30% chance of isolated showers for the afternoon/evening Thursday.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 9am Thursday to 6am Friday, gusts will be near 30mph.

The sun returns Friday and temps are in the mid 60s.

More clouds roll in Saturday with highs reaching the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Saturday night into Sunday as a low pressure system brings the chance of heavy rain.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Tonight will be cloudy and mild. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s as warm air move in from the south and the clouds help insulate us.

wis (WIS)

Thursday is windy. We have a Lake Wind Advisory for the entire Midlands from 9am Thursday to 6am Friday. Expect gusts up to 30mph during this time so boating/fishing on the large lakes of the Midlands. A cold front is moving through the region. Ahead of the front we see high temperatures reach the mid 70s as a surge of warm air moves in ahead of the front. Expect a 30% chance of a few showers into the late afternoon, they’ll be brief and spotty across the area.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Temps get back into the upper 40s Friday morning. We see more sunshine Friday than the past several days. A weak high pressure system keeps us nice and dry. Highs are a bit cooler as the colder air behind the front moves in. Highs reach the mid 60s.

wis (WIS)

Saturday morning we are in the upper 30s as we don’t see the clouds over the region, which means no insulation! Clouds are building Saturday ahead of a low pressure system moving from the southwest to the northeast closer to our region. Highs are in the mid 50s.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Saturday night and Sunday. Rain from the low pressure system moves in during this time. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Some places could see more than an inch of rain. With this heavy rain, we could have embedded thunderstorms as well. Chance of rain for the overnight is 80%, then Sunday is around 70%. Low temps are near 40 Sunday morning and highs reach the upper 50s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

We have low 40s Monday morning then we have upper 50s by the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy with a 20% chance of an isolated sprinkle.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Hanging on to the clouds with upper 50s for low temps.

Thursday: Warm, windy, and mostly cloudy with another round of isolated showers for the afternoon/evening (30%). Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Few more clouds with highs in the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT Sunday: A 70% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, some rain could be heavy.

Monday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of some scattered showers with upper 50s.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.