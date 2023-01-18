Fire department shuts down part of Broad River Rd after gas leak detected

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Richland Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of Broad River Rd near a gas leak.

COLA Fire said a crew working in the area hit a gas line. No one has been reported injured and no evacuations were issued at the time of writing.

The department is advising drivers to avoid the area and for residents to stay in place.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: Broad River Rd is closed at this hour between Zimalcrest Drive & Seminole Road due to a cut gas line. Repairs to the line are expected to take considerable time. Drivers should take alternate routes. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) January 18, 2023

