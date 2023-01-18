SkyView
Fire department shuts down part of Broad River Rd after gas leak detected

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Richland Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of Broad River Rd near a gas leak.

COLA Fire said a crew working in the area hit a gas line. No one has been reported injured and no evacuations were issued at the time of writing.

The department is advising drivers to avoid the area and for residents to stay in place.

