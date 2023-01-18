Fifteen people injured in fights at McCrady Training Center

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday evening a fight at McCrady Training Center sent 15 people to the hospital.

The South Carolina Army National Guard issued a statement Wednesday afternoon about the incident.

The organization said a fight broke out between cadets at the South Carolina Job ChalleNGe program at around 5 p.m. Investigation found the fight broke out as a personal issue that escalated into violence.

While staff responded to the first fight, a second fight broke out among cadets in the Youth ChalleNGe program. Front gate security at the training center was notified and alerted Fort Jackson Military Police. Local law enforcement agencies were also contacted as part of the incident.

The South Carolina Army National Guard said both fights were contained within an hour. The total number of people involved in the fights is under investigation. One staff member and fourteen cadets were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Everyone injured in the fights was released Tuesday night back to the program or to parents. Eight of the cadets are from the Job ChalleNGe program, their ages are from 16 to 18.

Six of the cadets are from the Youth ChalleNGe program, their ages range from 15 to 18.

Officials said in the weekend prior to the fight, a surprise room inspection at the program found no weapons. No weapons were located during the fight.

Multiple parents and cadets have decided to withdraw from the program following the incident. The current cycle of Youth ChalleNGe started on Jan. 9 and the Job ChalleNGe began on Jan. 6. Roughly 35 cadets are enrolled in the Job ChalleNGe program and 90 are enrolled in the Youth ChalleNGe.

The guard addressed a Facebook post on Jan. 17 involving a previous incident. On Jan. 16 a cadet asked to leave the program and when their parent came to get them, other cadets asked to call their parents to leave as well. A fight broke out while that was taking place.

Organizers shared that the Youth ChalleNGe program is in the acclimation phase which helps cadets change past behaviors and develop life skills, teamwork, anger management, and drug avoidance strategies.

Staff are conducting a standdown to investigate the handling of the events and to prevent future incidents. Counselors have been made available for the remaining cadets.

