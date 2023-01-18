Dr. Baron Davis out as Richland Two Superintendent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After an executive session held by the Richland County District Two school board, Dr. Baron Davis will no longer be the district’s superintendent.

The decision came following an hours-long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set to expire until 2026.

No interim superintendent was named. Davis’ resignation was effective after the meeting was adjourned.

There will be a Richland School District Two Board of Trustees IG Recommendations Committee on Wednesday, January 18, at 6 p.m. in the Conference Center at R2i2 located at 763 Fashion Drive.

