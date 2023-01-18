SkyView
Crash blocks all westbound traffic near Bush River Rd flyover

The flyover near exit 108 at Bush River Rd is shut down.
The flyover near exit 108 at Bush River Rd is shut down.(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 West blocked all lanes Wednesday morning. SCDOT said a crash at around 4:44 a.m. is impacting traffic near near exit 108 at Bush River Rd. The overpass is shut down while crews work on the scene.

