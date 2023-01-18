Crash blocks all westbound traffic near Bush River Rd flyover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 West blocked all lanes Wednesday morning. SCDOT said a crash at around 4:44 a.m. is impacting traffic near near exit 108 at Bush River Rd. The overpass is shut down while crews work on the scene.

Crash; I-26 WB: at Exit108A, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 4:40AM. https://t.co/UruOfio3Xi | 4:44A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) January 18, 2023

