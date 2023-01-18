Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports a man has been arrested in connection with placing a victim in a shallow grave.

Officials said 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins is being charged in relation to the suspicious death of a 24-year-old male acquaintance.

On Friday, September 16, 2022, Dinkins was with the victim at a home on Kimpton Drive. The victim suffered from a medical event and passed away. Dinkins did not call the police or 9-1-1, and instead removed the victim from inside the home and buried him in a shallow grave in the backyard of the house.

A witness noticed the soil had been moved and called the police. Dinkins was arrested and later released from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after a judge issued a $10,000 bond.

Dinkins is being charged with the unauthorized removal of a dead body according to a press release.

