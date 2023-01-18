SkyView
Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave

Devante A. Dinkins is being charged in connection to a suspicious death that happened in September 2022.
Mugshot of Devante A. Dinkins, accused of placing male acquittance in shallow grave.
Mugshot of Devante A. Dinkins, accused of placing male acquittance in shallow grave.(COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports a man has been arrested in connection with placing a victim in a shallow grave.

Officials said 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins is being charged in relation to the suspicious death of a 24-year-old male acquaintance.

On Friday, September 16, 2022, Dinkins was with the victim at a home on Kimpton Drive. The victim suffered from a medical event and passed away. Dinkins did not call the police or 9-1-1, and instead removed the victim from inside the home and buried him in a shallow grave in the backyard of the house.

A witness noticed the soil had been moved and called the police. Dinkins was arrested and later released from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after a judge issued a $10,000 bond.

Dinkins is being charged with the unauthorized removal of a dead body according to a press release.

