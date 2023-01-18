1.38 magnitude earthquake felt in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Lowcountry on Wednesday.

The 1.38 magnitude quake hit at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday around 4 miles southwest of Centerville, according to the USGS.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched a tool for residents to guide them through the fundamentals of earthquakes and how to prepare for them in October.

