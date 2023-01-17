Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of people packed into the Zion Baptist Church on Washington street for a prayer a service to honor the late civil rights leader.

This prayer service is an annual event put on by the state’s NAACP Chapter and leads up to one of the biggest MLK events in the city. That’s King Day at the Dome.

“We encourage you to participate in one spirit. The spirit of unity in which Dr. Martin Luther King stood for.”

The 23rd Annual Prayer service featured remarks from members of the South Carolina State NAACP and the keynote speaker for the prayer service, Bishop Eric J. Freeman.

“We’ve got a lot of folks that know how to pray but don’t know how to press,” said Bishop Eric J. Freeman.

“Press and pray” was the subject of Bishop Freeman’s message. During his sermon he proclaimed that Dr. King’s ability to press and pray is what fueled the civil rights fight and what ultimately led Blacks’ rights to vote.

Bishop Eric J. Freeman, Meeting Place of Columbia, South Carolina:

“As he made the proclamation, he said give us the ballot and if you give us the ballot, we’ll do it for ourselves.”

And says he wants to see that same fight today. The prayer service led up to the March to the State House. Attendees from the service lined up in front of Zion Baptist Church on Washington Street and walked together, chanting “No Justice, No Peace.” The march, led by youth councilmembers of the NAACP.

“We have something to say. So, we’re going to get through it,” said Robert Starr.

Robbert Starr is the president of the Columbia Youth Council NAACP. He says the message they’re trying to spread is their determination to bring Dr. King’s dream back to life.

“When we think about the legacy that Dr. King left here, we think about all of things that are still unequal , all of the inequities that we still face and so his legacy was to push us forward and keep going despite him not being here,” said Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

This historical prayer service and march began in 2000 as a protest to the confederate flag flying on the Statehouse dome.

The march was followed by the Rally at the Dome where confederate flags once flew.

