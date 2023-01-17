Two Lexington men arrested in connection with sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina District Attorney Alan Wilson announced two Lexington men have been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors.

Wilson said 22-year-old Logan Brady and 67-year-old Bazle Kenneth Hutto are facing 18 charges for creating and distributing child sexual material.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators, along with Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrests in these unrelated cases.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children leading them to Hutto. Hutto manufactured, distributed, and was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators added Brady solicited a person who he thought to be a minor for sex, Brady then encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material; he al sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

Hutto was arrested on Thursday, January 12; he is being charged with four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree of a minor, and four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Brady was arrested on Friday, January 13. He is being charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

