Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: How to start your own cleanup group

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If trash up and down your roadways is troubling to you, turn your disgust into action. It’s what several groups did yesterday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service cleanups.

Heading up the efforts - Palmetto Pride - an organization created by our state legislature to fight litter and keep South Carolina clean. Sarah Lyles is the executive director.

To learn what her organization offers, go to https://www.palmettopride.org/. There are numerous ways the group can help you get started in holding your own personal trash pickup event.

