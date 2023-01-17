SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel, police ask public to avoid area

Police blocked the I-26 exit ramp Tuesday afternoon after reports of a suspect barricaded...
Police blocked the I-26 exit ramp Tuesday afternoon after reports of a suspect barricaded inside of a hotel.(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said a suspect is barricaded inside of a hotel.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area around 110 McSwain Drive, the Hilton Garden Inn. Sunset Blvd is currently blocked off as police work to resolve the situation. SCDOT confirmed the I-26 exits are also currently blocked.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews were able to save strip mall from a complete blaze.
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
Arthur Ravenel, Jr. was 95 years old.
Former State Sen. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. dies at 95, family says
All 50 tiny homes are occupied, and the shelter recently had its first person transition to...
Rapid Shelter Columbia at capacity, first person transitions to permanent housing

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump to be joined by Graham, McMaster at Jan. 28 SC event
Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea
‘It’s partea time!’: Bojangles debuts first-ever hard sweet tea
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain showers today with mild temps in the 60s
Fire crews were able to save strip mall from a complete blaze.
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews