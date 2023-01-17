Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel, police ask public to avoid area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said a suspect is barricaded inside of a hotel.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area around 110 McSwain Drive, the Hilton Garden Inn. Sunset Blvd is currently blocked off as police work to resolve the situation. SCDOT confirmed the I-26 exits are also currently blocked.

