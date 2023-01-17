Soda City Live: Join the Church Refreshed conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Later this month, Columbia International University will hold its Church Refreshed Conference. It’s part of CIU’s yearlong 100th anniversary celebration this year.

Dr. Andre Rogers is the Dean of Students at Columbia International University. He’s also the pastor of Concord Fellowship Baptist Church on the north side of Columbia. He joined Soda City Live to invite the public to the two-day time of refreshment and motivation.

Speakers you can hear at the Church Refreshed Conference. (COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY)

The Church Refreshed conference, presented by Columbia International University, will be Monday, January 30 and Tuesday, January 31. Sessions on Monday are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day continues with dinner and a concert till 8 p.m. Tuesday’s schedule goes from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sign up here.

Church Refreshed | Columbia International University

January 30–31, 2023 Presented by Columbia International University

www.ciu.edu

.This year’s speakers include:

Dr. Dale C. Bronner is a bishop, church planter, author, conference speaker and leadership trainer. He is the founder and senior pastor of Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral in Austell, Georgia. He was consecrated as bishop by the International Communion of Charismatic Churches.

Dr. Wanda Frazier-Parker serves as co-pastor of Truth Tabernacle Ministries in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. She is also a leadership trainer for the Kellogg Company and a certified John Maxwell coach, trainer, and speaker, as well as the author of the “40 Day Health & Wellness Journal.”

Pastor Stephen Splawn is senior pastor of First Northeast Baptist Church (FNEBC) in Columbia, South Carolina. He is a South Carolina native who has served in ministry in various capacities since his youth. Before being called to the pastorate, Splawn served four years as an evangelism strategist for the 2,000+ churches of the South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC).

Dr. Nathan Smith is the senior pastor of Heritage Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia. He grew up in Tanzania, East Africa, where his family served as church planting missionaries. It was there that Smith gained a deep love and respect for the cultures and peoples of the world. He has a passion for the rigorous exposition of the Scriptures so that God might be known, His grace in Christ be realized, and the Christian be moved to an obedient, sacrificial mission.

Dr. Benny Tate is senior pastor of Rock Springs Church in Milner, Georgia where he has served for over 25 years. Under his leadership, the church has grown from 60 in attendance to more than 6,000 with five satellite campuses and a variety of ministries to the needy. Tate also serves as president of the Congregational Methodist denomination and is a highly sought-after evangelist and motivational speaker.

Dr. Rick Christman is the acting president of Columbia International University. For three years he served as CIU’s executive vice president. Before coming to CIU, Christman was the academic dean and associate vice president for the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies (SGCS) at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee. He has ministered for over 25 years in the Wesleyan Church as a pastor and educator.

Mrs. Diane Mull serves as Columbia International University’s vice president of Alumni, Advancement and University Communications. Diane arrived at CIU when her husband Andy enrolled in seminary. She then began serving as president of the Wives Fellowship. Mull is a recipient of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education award in Alumni Relations. Her experience includes serving as the assistant director of Alumni Relations and director of the Annual Fund at Messiah College where she received her degree in Communications and a Business Administration minor. She has led Bible studies with internationals and the women’s ministry at her church.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.