Rapid Shelter Columbia at capacity, first person transitions to permanent housing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) A little more than two months after it launched, Rapid Shelter Columbia is full, and city leaders say they are seeing results.

The housing project targets 250 chronically unhoused people in the city through the use of individual cabins made by the Washington-based Pallet company.

RELATED CONTENT / New plan to address homelessness in Columbia includes shelter with tiny homes, wraparound services

All 50 tiny homes are occupied, and the shelter recently had its first-person transition to permanent housing.

“For me it feels like a real win to see that we can do something that so many people have said, ‘Oh, there’s no way you can get that done,’” Columbia At-Large Councilwoman Dr. Aditi Bussells said. “I often say that’s the mentality that’s kept Columbia where it is and so this is a reflection of the progress and the growth and really the change and shift that we’re seeing in our capital city that we deserve better and our community deserves the absolute best.”

City officials say the operation has been running smoothly, and they have brought more community partners to the table to help, as momentum for the shelter has picked up and there is a greater awareness about the resource.

Temporary housing at the shelter is based on a referral system. Each person has been selected by various homeless providers in the area.

RELATED CONTENT / Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks

RELATED CONTENT / Rapid Shelter Columbia on track for November launch

In addition to homeless providers, the Columbia Police department’s Pathways Program can also make referrals for people to stay in the tiny homes.

“It’s very easy to work in silos, we know that there’s lot of different programs that address the various populations that make up those that are homeless,” Bussells said. “The city, by leading in this effort, has really been intentional about bringing together community partners, understanding where we can streamline better, recognizing where there may be a duplication of services.”

Once approved, participants have access to a full schedule of wraparound services, including weekly worship, job training and substance use disorder treatment.

“It’s been really great to see providers come here to then develop the relationships and the connections that they need with those that are unsheltered to then get them out to the services that we need them to get,” Bussells said. “That’s really what we meant by wraparound.”

According to Bussells, the city worked to incorporate these other elements into the system to address related conditions that may lead someone to become homeless.

The goal is to provide participants with the tools to move on to more permanent housing options within 90 days.

Bussells said the first person who made that transition did so through the help of USC Housing First, a local, city-funded program for vulnerable populations.

“Seeing that one person move into permanent housing shows us that when we collaborate, some really good things can happen for members of our community,” she said.

Bussells hopes that through its work on this shelter and the accessibility of resources, Columbia has created a culture where living on the street is not an option.

“As someone who loves numbers and statistics, to be able to see progress so quickly really makes me feel proud of all of the great work that our task force has done, the staff has done and my colleagues on council have done to really stand together and say, we have to do something differently and we’re going to do the best that we can to ensure that no citizen has to live on the street.”

The housing project was the first of its kind in the southeast.

Earlier this month, Birmingham, Alabama announced plans to set up a similar shelter.

This is one piece of Columbia’s long-term strategy to address this issue, Bussells said.

The city plans to request $10 million from the state legislature to help build a larger campus for homeless services.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.